Manchester United ready to offer Diogo Dalot a five year contract extension

Manchester United are ready to offer Diogo Dalot a five year contract extension at Old Trafford.

As reported in Sport Witness, the right back is one of a handful of first team players whose contracts are running down with the club discussing new deals.

Dalot has been in fine form this season and has become a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s side since the Dutchman’s arrival.

United have already triggered the one year extension in Dalot’s contract, which ran out at the end of the summer, keeping him at the club until 2024, minimum.

It has been some 2022 for Dalot who is now a firmly established figure for both United and Portugal.

United had looked almost certain to go into the market for a right back in the summer but Dalot has taken his chance to grab the position with both hands.

The right-back has been one of United key performers this season, starting every game he has been available for, under for Ten Hag.

It’s been an impressive turnaround for Dalot whose future at the club has looked uncertain, particularly when Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived for £50 million in the summer of 2019.

Dalot was shipped off to AC Milan on loan where it looked more like a case of putting himself in the shop window, rather than gaining experience to bring back to Old Trafford.

Ten Has now sees Dalot as ‘unquestionable’ and United are now desperate for the player to commit his long-term future to the club.

Dalot has recently returned to training after picking up an injury at the World Cup but is unlikely to feature in today’s game against Wolves.

He is expected to return to first team contention in the New Year as United continue to compete for a place in the top four of the Premier League.







