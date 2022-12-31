Picture: Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford in touching reconciliatory act after Wolves win



Manchester United won 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game of 2022.

United emerged victorious courtesy of a goal from second-half substitute Marcus Rashford.

The result has now left United in fourth position, two points above Tottenham Hotspur.

While Rashford will get all the praise and rightly so for his 76th-minute goal in what was eventually a hard-earned victory at the Molineux, it did not start well for the Englishman.

Rashford started on the bench, with Erik ten Hag instead naming Alejandro Garnacho in the starting XI.

His non-inclusion was a shock, considering his current electric form and goal-scoring run.

Ten Hag confirmed before the game that the attacker was left out of the starting eleven for “internal disciplinary” reasons.

The United boss did not give further clarity on the exact nature of those reasons.

However, it seems like there is no cause for alarm and that everything is alright between the manager and the player.

After the game, Rashford and Ten Hag were pictured warmly embracing, with Ten Hag undoubtedly congratulating the winger for his superb contribution.

— UtdFiction (@UtdFiction) December 31, 2022

When Rashford scored, Ten Hag was the happiest man at the Molineux as he broke into ecstatic celebrations.

The Dutchman pumped the air repeatedly in jubilation from the touchline. Rashford took responsibility after the game and reiterated that the reason he was axed from the starting lineup is that he was late as a result of him oversleeping.

“It’s the team rules. It’s a mistake that can happen. Obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision.”

“I was a little bit late. I slept in, I overslept.”

[@btsportfootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 31, 2022

[@btsportfootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 31, 2022

United face Bournemouth next and Rashford is likely to be restored back to the starting XI.

