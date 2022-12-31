Player ratings: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Man United



Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 at Molyneux this lunchtime in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Good save from Neves free kick and great stop in injury time. Had very little to do otherwise.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5 – Excellent penalty box tackle in first half saved a certain goal. But leaving way too much space on his flank at times with that old habit of drifting infield for no reason. Better in second half.

Raphael Varane 7.5 – Did well.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – A good game for Shaw at centre back.

Tyrell Malacia 7.5 – Defended very well. Ventured forward a few times but would like to see more.

Christian Eriksen 5 – Quiet and ineffective. His normal personality was missed from the game.

Casemiro 6 – Did OK but didn’t dominate the game like he did against Burnley and Forest.

Antony 4 – Very poor in the first half and hard to understand why it wasn’t him that came off at half time. Embarrassing dribbling, woeful passing and poor finishing. Good tracking back in second half to stop United from getting caught on the break.

Bruno Fernandes 5.5 – An unusually ineffective and subdued performance from Bruno. Terrible free kick.

Alejandro Garnacho 5.5 – Not his day, should have finished when put through from a defensive error. Worked hard though.

Anthony Martial 5.5 Didn’t get much service and didn’t do much with it when he did get it.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Saved the day. Great goal out of nothing. Could’ve gone down for a penalty but was strong and determined. Unlucky with the disallowed one, too. Would have probably gone in with or without the hand involvement.

Fred 7 – Lively, an upgrqde on the out-of-sorts Eriksen.

Donny van de Beek 5.5 – Got clear a couple of times but didn’t make it count.

Harry Maguire 6 – Not much influence.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Not much influence.

