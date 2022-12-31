Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United preview: Erik ten Hag’s side eye third successive Premier League win

Manchester United square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers today at the Molineux stadium.

The Red Devils will be eyeing their third successive victory in the Premier League.

Despite a shaky start to the season, Erik ten Hag has steadied the ship and United now look like strong contenders to finish in the top four.

United are currently in fifth place with 29 points, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

They face a Wolves side which is yet to start clicking.

The hosts have scored the least goals in the Premier League but new manager Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to unleash his attacking stars.

United have quite a few players bang in form.

Marcus Rashford has looked unstoppable over the last few games and Ten Hag has managed to get the best out of him.

On the wings, he looks more dangerous than ever.

Anthony Martial‘s return from injury is a major boost for United. He offers excellent link-up play with his teammates and is vital in holding the ball to release pressure.

Martial and Rashford share great chemistry on the pitch and it was seen in the former’s goal against Nottingham Forest.

Casemiro has picked up from where he left before the international break, putting in another world-class performance.

Bruno Fernandes‘ improvement will also please United fans who criticised him last season for his below-par performances.

Ten Hag is expected to bring back Lisandro Martinez in defence, allowing Luke Shaw to move to his original left back position.

The rest of the team is likely to remain unchanged.

United are likely to have the majority of the ball, with Wolves looking to counter with their pacy forwards.

The visitors will need to be patient in possession and take their chances when they arrive.



