Manchester United opted against signing David Datro Fofana after unflattering scout reports



Erik ten Hag’s philosophy is well and truly taking shape at Manchester United as the club have lost just once in their last 15 games.

But despite the impressive run of results, the Dutchman is having to deal with a major problem — the lack of an elite goalscorer.

Marcus Rashford has helped ease some of those worries, having now scored three times in the last three games since European league football resumed post the World Cup.

Striker search in turmoil

But the former Ajax boss is aware of the pitfalls of placing all his trust on one player and that is why he has publicly admitted that the club needs to find the right striker in January.

With the Glazers potentially selling the club, finances are scarce at the moment and not much is available in the form of a transfer budget.

Official: Chelsea have completed the signing of Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana from Molde on €12m fee, here we go confirmed. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC Long term deal signed, medical done and full agreement in place for deal completed by the agent Atta Aneke. pic.twitter.com/eIboNLHFfU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

That ensured Cody Gakpo slipped out of United’s hands and Goncalo Ramos is pretty much untouchable as of now.

In even more damning news, a temporary deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who is available on loan, is also beyond the club’s reach.

Football Insider have revealed that the Red Devils were monitoring incoming Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

But after compiling 18 unflattering scouting reports, a move for the centre-forward broke down.

Chelsea-bound Fofana deemed not good enough

“United were also keeping close tabs on Fofana but opted not to pursue a deal even though they are in the market for a new centre-forward in the window that formally opens on Sunday.

“It is believed from one well-placed source that United had a dossier of 18 scouting reports on Fofana but they deemed him not good enough,” the report added.

The Blues have agreed to pay Norwegian club Molde £8.7million for the Ivory Coast international after the striker scored 15 goals in 24 Eliteserien games – including seven consecutive strikes at the end of the campaign.



