Manchester United to resume long-term contract talks with Alejandro Garnacho



Erik ten Hag has had to do a lot of firefighting since becoming the new Manchester United manager. The initial job was to recruit smartly during the summer transfer window.

Once successfully navigated, the Dutchman found a broken squad full of cliques and a lack of morale. One look at the team now shows a unified group fighting for each other.

The there was the question of under-performing stars which the former Ajax boss has rectified. Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot are the prime examples of Ten Hag’s handiwork.

Garnacho, United’s latest star

Then comes the looming question of contract renewals with many A-listers out of contract next summer. So far, most players have seen the one-year extension clause get invoked by the club.

But academy starlet Alejandro Garnacho is out of contract in 2023 and he is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from today.

There is a growing belief that the Argentine wants to stay and has already established himself as a key member of Ten Hag’s plans this season.

The 18-year-old has made a total of 11 appearances for the senior team this campaign, while netting twice and adding another two assists.

Manchester United will resume talks to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract in the next weeks and months. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC Negotiations have been ongoing for months as Man Utd want Garnacho to be happy with new long term deal and improved salary. pic.twitter.com/eFsYFnf31J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022

He termed this year as “Probably the best year of my life” and also added that “I feel blessed”, signs which point towards a longer stay at Old Trafford.

There were reports in the past which stated that his wages will be multiplied by ten times once he signs a new contract.

Garnacho contract talks to start again

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the Red Devils will resume contract talks as soon as possible.

“Manchester United will resume talks to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract in the next weeks and months.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for months as Man Utd want Garnacho to be happy with new long term deal and improved salary,” Romano tweeted.

United fans will be hoping that the club can get the needful done immediately as they do not want a repeat of the Paul Pogba incident with their latest academy star.



