Manchester United’s Chas Banks to receive award in Kings New Honours list



Manchester United’s Chas Banks has been rewarded for his superb efforts as the club’s disabled supporters association secretary, by being named in the New Years Honours list.

The leader of Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA) has been working tirelessly over the years, to improve standards for disabled match going fans.

And as reported by Henry Winter on Twitter, Banks is set to receive an MBE in King Charles’ first ever honours list.

Many congratulations to the tireless Chas Banks, secretary of Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association @MudsaO, on his MBE for services to people with disabilities in Greater Manchester and the North-west of England. 1/5 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 31, 2022

He will receive his MBE for “services to people with disabilities” in the 2023 honours list.

The title is a nod to the work Chas has done not only at the club, but within the whole of Greater Manchester and the North West.

Not only has Banks been at the heart of much improved facilities at Old Trafford, he also works with the Manchester United foundation, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

A lifelong United fan to boot, Chas Banks has overseen the club’s £11 million upgrade to disabled facilities.

Old Trafford now offers 278 wheelchair positions as well as 278 personal assistant seats, not to mention the same number of amenity seats, available to both home and away fans.

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive this honour and it was an amazing surprise when I was informed” beamed Banks.

”There has been huge progress made in the way that disabled fans are treated at football games and I’m proud of the role that MUDSA continues to play in that ongoing process, particularly at Old Trafford”, he enthused.

“It is an ongoing process, with more needed across football”, the 72-year-old added.

Chas Banks has been a United fan himself for 65 years, since the first match he attended with his father, a Christmas Day match against Luton Town.

With 25 years of involvement with MUDSA, he has also been credited with the huge success of the Manchester United Foundation’s ‘Ability Counts’ sessions and National Cup.

Organising annual dinners since 1998, where Sir Alex Ferguson was the inaugural guest of honour, Banks has also been integral in the travel of 300 disabled fans to each of the 1999, 2008 and 2009 Champions League finals.

“Congratulations to Chas on this fantastic achievement! He is a big character with a big heart and there are few people who epitomise the spirit of Manchester United better than he does”, said the club’s chief operating officer, Collette Roche.

Finally, and deservedly so, Chas Banks, a wheelchair user himself since 1996 due to a neurological condition, has been hailed a hero by his nation, after being seen as one locally for many, many years.







