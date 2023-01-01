Marcus Thuram: Borussia Mönchengladbach forward wants Manchester United move



Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram is said to want to move to Manchester United

According to BILD (via Sport Witness), the Frenchman wants to join ‘one of the four dream clubs’ on his list; Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Thuram has reportedly ruled out the chance to sign for Aston Villa and Newcastle as he feels the clubs are not prestigious enough.

The Frenchman is an important player for Gladbach, who aim of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Thuram would be a great addition to United’s frontline which lacks a real cutting edge.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, no player is quick and direct enough to trouble the opposition defenders.

Thuram is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the Bundesliga with 10 goals, behind Christopher Nkunku.

The 25 year old is versatile and can operate in several attacking positions.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left United short in the attacking department.

Jadon Sancho‘s return date is yet unknown so it is imperative for the club to invest in a forward this January.

Thuram’s clinical edge in front of goal could be of huge benefit to United, who are struggling to score goals despite creating chances.

He would be a fantastic option to add to the attacking department.