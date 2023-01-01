Newcastle United recall Martin Dubravka from loan at Manchester United



Newcastle United have recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United.

The Red Devils put out a statement on their official website stating:

“Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan to Manchester United by his parent club Newcastle United.”

“We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future.”

The decision was made by Newcastle, who are in prime contention for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The 33 year old made just two appearances for United in the Carabao Cup.

He was brought in last summer on loan as a backup for David de Gea.

The Spaniard’s brilliant form did not give Dubravka a sniff at a first-team spot.

United have Tom Heaton and Nathon Bishop as reserve options.

It will be up to to Erik ten Hag to decide whether to pursue a goalkeeper in the winter transfer window.

The club are said to be looking for a striker, hence it is likely that United will make a decision regarding a keeper in the summer.

De Gea has been in scintillating form and United fans will be hoping for him to carry this into the second half of the season.