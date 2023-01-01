On-loan Manchester United academy star Hannibal Mejbri wanted by Marseille



When Erik ten Hag took over as the new Manchester United manager, he had a lot to figure out with respect to both incomings and outgoings.

While the Dutchman did navigate the perils of the summer transfer window like an expert, sending out players on the right loan move did prove to be quite the challenge.

However, there have been quite a few positive loan spells to talk about, most notably Amad Diallo at Sunderland.

Hannibal has impressed at Birmingham

Another United academy graduate who has quietly impressed so far this season is Hannibal Mejbri, currently spending his time at Birmingham City.

The midfielder has racked up 19 appearances for Birmingham so far this campaign, and has started each of their last nine contests.

He was also called up by Tunisia for the World Cup in Qatar, where he made one appearance off the bench for the African side and was memorably involved in and off-field altercation during the clash against Australia.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his work-rate and all-round play with Birmingham manager John Eustace praising him for the impressive stats he had racked up.

“The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal,” said Eustace back in November.

“He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff.” He’s also provided three assists during his stay at St. Andrew’s.

Marseille want Hannibal

Now it has been revealed by The Sun, that “Hannibal Mejbri is on the wanted list of French giants Marseille.”

The Ligue 1 side even “sent one of their top men to check his progress last week,” the report mentioned.

Hannibal had joined the Red Devils from Monaco back in 2019 in a deal that could potentially go up to £10million.

Ten Hag will have the final say on this matter but he is unlikely to sanction his permanent departure considering the club’s significant outlay and the fact that he was never given a proper chance considering his young age.



