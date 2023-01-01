Predicted Man United XI vs Bournemouth: Lisandro Martinez to return to starting line-up



Marcus Rashford is expected to return to the Manchester United starting lineup against Bournemouth on Tuesday having been dropped against Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

The England man is on hot form and came off the bench to score the winner on Saturday, leaving the pitch hugging manager Erik ten Hag and accepting his punishment with grace.

He will probably replace Alejandro Garnacho in the starting line-up as he did at half time at Molyneux, although there is also a case for dropping Antony, who again failed to impress in that game.

Jadon Sancho is probably still not an option on the wing. He has returned to Old Trafford but has not resumed team training. The full reason for his absence is still unclear; Ten Hag spoke of both mental and physical issues and sites such as premierinjuries.com have him listed as absent due to disciplinary reasons.

Elsewhere in attack it’s likely to be business as usual, with Anthony Martial up front and Bruno Fernandes behind him.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will probably start in the deep midfield positions, although Fred came on for Eriksen against Wolves and looked lively.

Scott McTominay may be in contention too if he has recovered from the virus that has also cost Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof a place in the starting line-up since the World Cup.

As for the defence, there is an argument for retaining the make-shift back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They have kept two clean sheets – and the same full back pairing have kept three consecutive clean sheets since the World Cup.

However, we think Ten Hag will probably want to reconstitute the Lisandro Martinez – Raphael Varane partnership as soon as possible.

Shaw is likely to move back to left back, with Malacia dropping back to the bench despite having barely put a foot wrong.

Diogo Dalot is back in training but Wan-Bissaka could be set to continue, with the Portuguese international perhaps being eased back in against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday.

David de Gea will continue in goal.

