Rio Ferdinand suggests Harry Maguire’s time could be up after Erik ten Hag’s Luke Shaw decision



Erik ten Hag has worked wonders with previously under-performing players with many of them starting to show signs of fulfilling their enormous potential.

But then there is Harry Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender, who has seemingly lost his place under the Dutchman.

He was a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who kept playing him despite quite a few high-profile errors.

Maguire’s nightmare season continues

But the former Ajax boss is not of the same ilk and after a few underwhelming performances early on in the season, the England international lost his place to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Since then, the club captain has had to be content with a place on the bench while getting a few cameos off the bench in almost every game.

But the former Leiciester City man did enjoy a great World Cup with the Three Lions and was one of the few players to return from the tournament with their reputation enhanced.

And at that time it seemed like he would return to the Red Devils with his confidence up and would hit the ground running.

Rio Ferdinand on Luke Shaw being picked at CB yesterday.. "If I'm Harry Maguire, I would be looking for a new club." pic.twitter.com/O9w4RlFjKU — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 1, 2023

But illness meant he missed the first game against Burnley and since then, compatriot Luke Shaw has taken over the left centre-back role, playing in both Premier League games so far.

It is damning to see this for Maguire considering the absence of World Cup-winning defender Martinez. If he still cannot make the first XI, there is little hope he can displace Ten Hag’s preferred duo going forward.

Maguire has once again been left on the bench and United club legend Rio Ferdinand has indicated that the 29-year-old’s time at United could be up and a move would be in the best interest of both parties.

Rio suggests Maguire should move on

“If I’m Harry Maguire, I am looking for a new club right now, I have to be honest. You saw what he does for England, he is impeccable for England, he is faultless for England. He puts in good, solid performances for England.

“At Manchester United, it just hasn’t worked out for him. This manager, it is showing in his team selection that he is not going to be one of the top two, three centre-halves in his squad.

“So I am thinking if I am him in his shoes, I would be saying, find me somewhere else where I can go and enjoy my football and be playing regularly,” the former United defender was quoted as saying by BT Sport (via Metro).



