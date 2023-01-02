Alvaro Fernandez: “At Real Madrid I was just one more player, unlike at Man United”



Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has praised the club for their handling of him so far in comparison to Real Madrid.

Fernandez, who is currently on loan at Preston North End in the championship, described his delight at being at Old Trafford and declared his target of returning to United in the summer and contesting for a first-team spot.

The Spaniard told Relevo, “At Real Madrid, I was just another player; at Manchester United they made me feel special. You arrive here and they already treat you like a footballer.”

“At Real Madrid, we were academy players. We trained in the gym, we had breakfast and ate at the facilities… And in Carrington, you go to have breakfast and at the table next to you are De Gea and Fred.”

“At Real Madrid, to reach Castilla there are 800,000 players ahead. I was a first-year youth player. At United, two months later I was already in the subsidiary. It’s always nice to go back to where you started, but for now, I’m very good at Manchester United.”

Fernandez explained that United’s sporting plan is what appealed to him the most. United presented him with a clear plan and demonstration for his future.

On his Preston loan spell, the defender remarked that while he enjoys competing with professionals and making a name for himself, it’s “outrageous” that they play every three or so days.

He added that his decision to go out on loan was prompted by Tyrell Malacia’s arrival. There was Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and then Malacia. He instantly knew that his opportunities would be limited.

Interestingly, Fernandez said that United and Preston got into an agreement that he would primarily play as a winger. The full-back has played there on a number of occasions. Fernandez said that in future he sees himself as a winger rather than a left-back.

The 19-year-old gave his thoughts on United teammate Alejandro Garnacho. He branded Garnacho as “daring.”

Fernandez opined that Garnacho has been given the opportunity to prove himself and has taken the chance with both hands. Fernandez mentioned that Garnacho, who he used to secretly meet during lockdown, was like family to him alongside his “father”, Juan Mata.

Fernandez said he’s also close to De Gea and Darren Fletcher, who speaks to him regularly.







