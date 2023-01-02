Casemiro makes wild Marcus Rashford prediction amidst stunning admission



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has tipped teammate Marcus Rashford to be among the top-five players in the world.

Casemiro spoke to the press after United’s 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

Initially starting on the bench, Rashford was brought on by Erik ten Hag in the second-half and and the striker had just the effect the manager would have wanted.

Rashford scored the winner as United clinched all three points. The Mancunian did well to hold off a Wolves defender with his upper body before powering a low shot beyond Jose Sa.

The Englishman’s goal over the weekend was his eleventh in the league, in what is turning out to be a brilliant campaign for him.

The Brazilian midfield general heaped praise on Rashford after the game and expressed his delight at playing along side the 25-year-old.

The Brazilian said that he was not expecting Rashford to be as good as he is.

Casemiro told ESPN Brazil, “I’m going to be very honest with you; I was really surprised with the player Rashford is.

“In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, I can tell you that if he’s doing well, he can be one of the top five players in the world.”

“He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course, when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you’re in the same club every day.”

Casemiro added, “I’m delighted to play with him and I’m sure if he stays like this, with the conditions he has, he can easily be a top-five player because he’s exceptional.”

The former Real Madrid star also outlined the qualities and attributes that make Rashford an exceptional operator.

Casemiro named Rashford’s ball-striking, pace and incredible strength as his definitive traits.



