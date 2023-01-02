Erik ten Hag decides against recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland loan



Erik ten Hag has decided against recalling Amad Diallo from his loan at Sunderland.

The Manchester United manager spoke about the highly-rated youngster in his press conference.

Amad has been in brilliant form for Sunderland, scoring six goals so far this season.

He has adapted well to the EFL Championship and is one of the league’s standout players.

Ten Hag said he was pleased with his development in the second-tier league and doesn’t want to hamper it.

He stated:

“We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about because I don’t want to stop the process. He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that.”

“Young players need experiences and when we decide for him [Amad] to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact.”

He was asked about his decision to loan Amad out in the first place.

The Dutchman explained how according to him Amad needed to gain physical and mental toughness in the Championship.

“In that moment I didn’t see him in the starting XI or a player who had already had an impact. But I see and value and his potential and capabilities.”

