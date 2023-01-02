Everton are making moves to sign Anthony Elanga in January



Everton are interested in Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga as they look to improve their attacking threat.

The Peoples Person previously reported that Frank Lampard’s side held an interest in the Swedish international.

It is rumoured that the forward is currently unhappy with his minutes on the pitch under Erik ten Hag.

Elanga has started only three times this season despite his three-goal breakthrough campaign during the last campaign. He was trusted almost every match under Ralf Rangnick and looked like United had a great prospect on their hands.

However, he hasn’t been used as often as he would like with Alejandro Garnacho taking the spotlight this season. For example, Elanga came on with just a minute remaining in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

Football Insider247 reports that Everton has made a move for Elanga, who is valued at £18 million.

This would appear to be on the basis of a permanent deal.

The Premier League club faces stiff competition from other teams who are also interested in signing the 20-year-old.

The Merseyside club are looking to find a goalscoring threat after what has been deemed a poor start to the season.

The Toffees have been impressive defensively after almost being relegated last season, but have scored just 13 goals this term, with only Wolves and Nottingham Forest falling short of this number.

Frank Lampard will be keen on fixing their attack for the remainder of the season in what could be another relegation battle.

Meanwhile, with Erik ten Hag looking to find a new forward after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it remains to be seen whether losing Elanga would be seen as a problem, with options already short on the bench in attacking areas, or an opportunity, in terms of raising funds to buy an out-and-out striker.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.