Graeme Souness says Manchester United will not finish in the top-four this season

Graeme Souness has told Manchester United they will miss out on the top four this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool midfielder believes Erik ten Hag will fall short of guiding his side into the Champions League next season.

Souness states that United are over-reliant on Marcus Rashford, which despite his current good form, will ultimately cost them, come the end of the season.

“Marcus Rashford is their top scorer with five and is playing well. The worry for United is that it (a dip in form) could happen again. If he’s the one you’re relying on to get you goals, that feels like a wing and a prayer to me,” he wrote.

Souness also expressed concerns about Anthony Martial, stating he doesn’t expect the Frenchman to have the impact required in the second half of the campaign.

“Anthony Martial to stand up and be counted, then good luck with that. Three years ago, I said he was in a last-chance saloon to prove he is a United player. He is talented, but an enormous question mark remains,” he wrote.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag is looking to add more firepower to his attack. United are lacking that killer instinct up front and a goalscoring centre-forward is high on his January wishlist.

Souness feels this will cost United at the end of the season, with Tottenham and Liverpool finishing in the coveted Champions League spots.

“I think Spurs will finish above Manchester United. And The title is gone (for Liverpool), but they will still make the top four,” he wrote.

United will be hoping to prove Souness wrong and if form is anything to go by, they stand a good chance, with rivals dropping points and United continuing to grind out results.

Ten Hag’s men are currently on course for a top-four finish, as they are currently fourth, two points ahead of Tottenham who have played a game more.

The Red Devils are four clear of Liverpool, who sit in sixth after playing the same number of games.

Newcastle are just two points above United in third having also played a game extra. As things stand, Ten Hag will be confident of moving up the table rather than down.

United will look to continue their good run against Bournemouth tomorrow evening before mouthwatering clashes against Manchester City and Arsenal in the league, after domestic cup duties.



