Jadon Sancho returns to Carrington as next step for the winger is revealed



Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has returned to Carrington, after a spell away from the rest of his teammates.

Sancho was today pictured arriving at Carrington, with the player set to continue the individual training programme set for him by Erik ten Hag.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund, the Englishman has struggled to find his feet at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sancho displayed positive signs during pre-season but after a promising start to the campaign he fell off and struggled for form.

Ten Hag dropped him from the team and put the player on an individual programme.

The United boss said that the reason for Sancho’s prolonged absence is that he was struggling physically and mentally.

The 22-year-old trained in the Netherlands at an amateur club with coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

The United manager spoke about Sancho recently and confirmed his return but refused to divulge when he will return to team training with the rest of his colleagues.

The Dutch coach said, “The time is not now [for him to return to the squad] but he is making progress.”

“We will see when he is ready to return to the squad. He’s back in Manchester, he will start individual training.”

Alongside following his individual training programme, Sancho also took a break from social media. Sancho’s return is undoubtedly a positive sign.

It’s an indication that his programme is going well and hopefully, the forward will be reintegrated into the squad and eventually on the pitch.

His return will especially be a big boost for the team which is extremely light in the attacking department.







