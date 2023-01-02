Jayde Riviere linked with a move to Manchester United

Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in signing Canadian defender Jayde Riviere.

According to soccerdonna information, Jayde Riviere 🇨🇦 is on Manchester United's list. Other clubs from England, Spain and France are also interested in signing the 21-year-old defender.#jayderiviere #manchesterunited #fawsl pic.twitter.com/6KlnV862cj — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) January 1, 2023

The Reds are, by manager Marc Skinner’s own admission, looking to strengthen their squad but may be held back by the limbo the club finds itself in with a possible takeover deal.

Riviere is a free agent and has been linked with a move to the WSL with BBC’s Emma Sanders confirming those reports.

The 21 year old was a part of the Canadian team who won the Gold medal at the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Manchester United are in need of support at the back. In recent years they have struggled with injury in the second half of the season.

Last season Millie Turner and Aoife Mannion found themselves sidelined for a lengthy period, leaving the Reds short in defence.

United signed veteran Diane Caldwell to reinforce the team but they were still short at times and had to call upon the likes of Hayley Ladd and Katie Zelem for defensive duties pulling them out of their usual midfield positions.

As such it weakened the whole squad at a crucial point in their season.

In summer United made a key signing in Maya Le Tissier but with talk of Batlle heading back to Spain, United’s priority will be in suring up the backline.

Riviere just a few months ago was playing college football in the States but this has proven successful for United before after the Reds signed Russo straight after graduating.

However, Riviere is coming back from injury and may need some time adjusting.

The Reds have also been linked with 19 year old Hanna Wijk from BK Hacken who already has Champions League experience, according to journalist Jamie Spencer of 90 Min.







