Jude Bellingham to meet with Borussia Dortmund executives this week



Jude Bellingham is set to hold talks with the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy concerning his immediate future.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund’s CEO, scheduled the meeting to take place this week. Watzke arranged similar talks with Erling Haaland last January to gauge the player’s concrete plans.

A notable selling club, Dortmund are traditionally willing to negotiate transfers amicably. The club simply want to know Bellingham’s intentions.

The 19 year old has already been strongly linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and other major European clubs.

With nine goals in 22 club appearances, the Englishman continued his excellent form into the World Cup displaying that his astounding confidence and capabilities are not bordered.

Dortmund head to Marbella on January 6th as part of a week-long winter training camp before the Bundesliga resumes. The meeting between Bellingham and the club’s executives will, therefore, have to take place in the next few days.

Speaking to BILD-TV in November, Watzke candidly revealed details about this long-awaited meeting:

“We will have a general discussion about what he actually wants. With him, with his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship. And of course with his advisor.

“And then he should just tell us whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to leave. In both cases, we will have a very pleasant and reasonable discussion with each other.

“But we don’t have to pretend that the issue is not on the table. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially.”

Marco Ruiz of Diario-AS indicated that those to be present at the frank discussion are: Watzke, Sebastian Kehl (sporting director), Mark Bellingham (Jude’s father and agent), Mark Bennett (family friend and advisor of the Bellinghams), and, of course, Jude.

As The Peoples Person reported in November, Dortmund will seek a fee up to €150million. This summer is the best time to sell as Bellingham’s current deal expires in 2025. If the midfielder decides to stay, he will be expected to renew and extend his contract. Dortmund have already prepared their offer.

Madrid are best suited to sign Bellingham. The youngster has enjoyed his incredibly fruitful spell outside England and, according to Ruiz, is hesitant about moving back to play in the Premier League.

Fiorentino Perez, Madrid’s president, has a very good relationship with Watzke, which would naturally help in facilitating any proposed transfer. The pair are friends and have conducted business in recent years which saw Achraf Hakimi and Reiner loaned from Madrid to Dortmund. United and Liverpool, however, join Madrid in making Bellingham the number one priority signing for this coming summer.

Meanwhile, United are set to be sold by the Glazer family before spring of this year. With the expectation that a new owner means a lot more cash, United could present themselves as viable challengers to Madrid for Bellingham’s signature.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will both finish the season aged 31. As a consequence, Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be keen to add such a world class and young player like Bellingham into the midfield.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.