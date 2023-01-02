Lille resigned to losing Jonathan David in 2023 with Manchester United lurking



Manchester United have entered the top four for the first time this season and are currently on a 15-match unbeaten streak.

However, despite their impressive form, Erik ten Hag has spoken of the need to strengthen up top due to his team’s lack of goals so far this season.

Statistics show that United are the second-lowest scoring team in the top half of the Premier League table, despite creating dozens of chances per game.

United’s striker search not going according to plan

Marcus Rashford has shouldered the responsibility impressively following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s acrimonious departure. But an elite goalscorer is still needed at Old Trafford if United are to remain the battle for silverware.

A lot of names have been linked with a move to Manchester but due to the uncertainty surrounding the Glazer family and the summer splurge, finances are stretched at the moment.

And that has meant the Reds have had to back out of a deal for Cody Gakpo and a deal for Goncalo Ramos looks unlikely in January.

Lille forward Jonathan David wants Premier League move. The 23-years old was previously linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.#CFC #MUFC 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/yMJVxqs4xy — Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) December 27, 2022

A loan deal for wantaway Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was mooted but his loan fee and wage demands are beyond the club at the moment.

One striker who had been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer was Lille star Jonathan David and United are still interested in acquiring his services, which might happen next summer.

“I think Jonathan David is a really intriguing one, this is a player who’s got big ambition, he’s got great quality and his club are resigned to losing him in 2023, we’ve basically seen them admitting that.

Jonathan David could be a 2023 option

“He’s got a few years left on his contract which means he’s not going to cheap, and because it’s United and everybody knows what they’re looking for right now, there’s going to be a premium on any valuation of him,” journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

David emerged as a force to be reckoned with last season, when the Canada international weighed in with 15 Ligue 1 goals.

He is going from strength to strength this season and looks on course to smash those numbers, having already netted nine league goals in 16 appearances.

The 22-year-old is valued at €45million according to Transfermarkt and has a contract with the Ligue 1 side till 2025. Lille manager Paolo Fonseca has all but confirmed that Lille will find it tough to keep a hold of the striker next season



