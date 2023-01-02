Man United get massive January transfer advantage over Barcelona for Youssoufa Moukoko



Manchester United have been handed a major boost in the pursuit of German striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

In recent months, Moukoko emerged as a target for United in their hunt for a striker to come in and replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moukoko’s contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the current Bundesliga season.

With the transfer window now open, the 18-year-old is now free to talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement.

Spanish giants Barcelona appeared to be leading the race for Moukoko ahead of their rivals, but now the Catalonians have been dealt a major blow.

Fichajes reports, “a factor that could make it difficult for him [Moukoko] to land at Camp Nou: the striker’s high salary demands.”

“The footballer has already rejected a renewal offer from Dortmund that included a salary of €6 million per course (the current one is around €2 million).”

“It has already become clear that Barça does not have any margin right now to close new contracts.”

Borussia Dortmund are growing concerned with the Moukoko situation and are now prepared to let him depart the club this month.

Fichajes indicates that Dortmund letting their young goalscorer go in January would be a negative for the Blaugrana. Their financial predicament at the moment effectively rules them out of the race, giving clubs like United the upper hand.

There are a number of clubs beyond United and Barcelona that have expressed interest in Moukoko.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be admirers of the German international. Moukoko would cost around €30m.







