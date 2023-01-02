Man United in driving seat for Marcus Thuram signature with contract proposal now made



Manchester United are now in the driving seat for the signature of Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

United are desperately hunting for a goalscorer to come in and replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have explored a number of names including Joao Felix and Memphis Depay.

La Repubblica reports that United are now the favourites to sign Thuram with a contract proposal already made to the Frenchman ahead of a possible move this month.

Alongside United, there are a host of other top clubs in Europe also eyeing Thuram, including Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Interhave been locked in negotiations with the player’s representatives over personal terms for weeks now, with the Nerazzurri keen to add a player of Thuram’s talent to their ranks.

Giulio Cardone and Enrico De Lellis relay, “Thuram is on the list of other top clubs, two in particular: Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The English are looking for a striker capable of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo immediately.”

“Inter have already made their proposal: 5 million euros a year, plus bonuses, for four seasons. But the Nerazzurri’s offer is lower than those of United and Bayern Munich.”

“The Red Devils are trying to convince Borussia M’gladbach to sell the 25-year-old striker already in the winter transfer market session, but the German club won’t make discounts: the starting bid is 15 million euros.”

At €15m, Thuram is out of Inter Milan’s reach, which would give United a clear run at the player who is determined to ply his trade in the Premier League. United are also on the striker’s wishlist alongsideParis St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

La Repubblica adds that Erik ten Hag likes Thuram a lot.

United are hopeful of completing the transfer in the coming weeks and warding off competition for the Frenchman’s services.







