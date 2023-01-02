Man United “open discussions” with Yassine Bounou over sensational January transfer



Manchester United are interested in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

United’s need for a reliable shot-stopper is well-known, with Erik ten Hag harbouring doubts over David de Gea‘s reliability within his system.

The situation has been made more desperate by Martin Dubravka’s departure.

Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle, leaving United a goalkeeper shot.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Red Devils have made contact with Bounou’s representatives over a transfer.

Aouna reports, “Manchester United are interested in Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and have started discussions with his representatives.”

“United are also negotiating a contract extension for David De Gea.”

“United want to place Bounou directly as number one [starting goalkeeper].”

Alongside United, Bayern Munich are also eyeing a move for the 31-year-old after an injury to Manuel Neuer sent the Bavarian institution into crisis.

Bounou joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Girona and while he took time to cement a starting role in the starting XI, he is now the main man between the sticks for the Spanish club.

He lifted the Europa League trophy in the 2019/2020 campaign. However, Bounou’s fame skyrocketed due to his involvement with Morocco during the Qatar World Cup.

The goalkeeper was a prominent presence for the Atlas Lions on their way to the semi-finals of the competition.

Morocco, who captured the hearts of many around the world, beat the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four.

Bounou played a crucial role, coming up with several heroic saves including in penalty shootouts to give Walid Regragui’s side the advantage.







