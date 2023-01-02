Marc Skinner reflects on final WSL game as Manchester United Women prepare for 2023

In an interview with MUTV, Marc Skinner gives an update on the squad ahead of their winter training camp in Malta this coming week.

He began by reflecting on the Reds’ last league game, their 1-1 draw with City away at the Etihad.

“We were disappointed not to take the three points, it was a much more open game than both teams would have liked but it shows a lot about our attitude,” he said.

“We’re not content in having a draw. I think that’s a positive step going into the New Year.”

He talked about the progression of the squad as he looked ahead to the team’s goals over 2023 saying, “We’re nowhere near our end product of where we want to be.”

“If you think about the last couple of games, we limited the top goalscorers to not scoring, Bunny Shaw and Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), who are the top goalscorers in the WSL this season.”

“We need to get over the little percentages to get those victories,” he concluded.

The Reds finished 2022 with a victory over Sheffield United in the Conti Cup, a reslut that unfortunately was not enough to get them out of the group.

United’s main focus heading into 2023 is finishing the league in the top three, the coveted Champions League places, but due to how tight this league is, it will require a near perfect record over the second half of the season.

United are heading to Malta this week as they look to regroup ahead of the resumption of competitive football.

They play Maltese First Division champions, Birkirkara FC at the end of the week.

Upon their return they will prepare to face Liverpool on January 15th when the WSL resumes.

It is set to be a busy month for the Reds as they look to also add to the squad in the January transfer window.







