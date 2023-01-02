Picture: leaked pictures show Man United 2023/24 away shirt set to undergo radical change



Manchester United’s 2023-2024 away shirt will take a radical and uncommon approach and be very different from the kind of design fans are used to.

This is according to Footy Headlines who reveal that the away kit for next season will have bold white vertical stripes running down the shirt.

Footy Headlines reports, “The Adidas Manchester United 2023-2024 away shirt has a fresh and uncommon colour combo for the club.”

“It combines a very dark green main colour with white and maroon.”

“What makes the shirt bold are thick vertical stripes in white and dark green.”

Footy Headlines adds that the official colours for Adidas’ Man United’s shirt are “Green Night/Core White/Active Maroon.”

It was reported last month that the home shirt would undergo a major change, with the club and Adidas logo featuring in the middle of the jersey.

The away kit will also follow the same pattern with the Adidas logo and the United crest sitting in the centre of the shirt.

#mufc's 2023/24 away kit will feature thick vertical stripes in white and dark green. The Adidas logo and United crest will sit in the centre of the shirt [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/C3CLNH27vA — utdreport (@utdreport) December 31, 2022

This uncommon away kit would be available to purchase from May/June/July 2023. Comments on Footyheadlines’ tweet suggests that fans are not at all keen on the design.

The predicted mockup of next season’s kit interestingly does not contain the logo for the team’s primary shirt sponsor.

The Red Devils recently arrived at a mutual agreement with Teamviewer to end their ongoing deal. United are therefore in the hunt for a shirt sponsor.

It was recently reported that Richard Arnold met with the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority with a sponsorship deal the main item on the agenda.

The signing was however called off at the eleventh hour due to unexplained or unknown circumstances. As the takeover process gathers pace, it will be interesting to see how the sponsorship situation develops.







