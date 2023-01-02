Stuart Pearce criticises Antony after poor display against Wolves

Former manager Stuart Pearce ripped into Antony after his underwhelming performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Manchester United winger is not in the best of form and looks lost.

He was relatively quiet throughout the game and did not offer much going forward.

Pearce went on to state:

“Antony has got no intention of tracking back, Wolves can get a lot of joy down that side.”

Later on he said: “Antony has failed to make an impact – he’s given away the ball on far too many occasions.”

“He irritates the life out of me. Every time he gets the ball he points to his teammates and tells them what they should do.”

“I saw recently that Ten Hag and Fernandes said he would be a really good player if he listened. He’s certainly doing more talking than listening right now.”

The Brazilian is an exceptional talent and will surely bounce back stronger.

Ten Hag could rest him for a game or two to get him fired up again.

Antony has too much quality to remain quiet for many more games.

On his day he can win United a game by himself so the coach will be giving him the necessary confidence.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.