Yet another Christian Eriksen set-piece delivery sets Manchester United rolling



Manchester United breezed past Bournemouth with a commanding 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The opening goal was scored by the signing of the season Casemiro while second-half goals from Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford ensured the three points for the hosts.

It was not the most fluid of performances from Erik ten Hag‘s side but against a poor Cherries team, that proved to be enough.

United building momentum

The win means United remain fourth in the table but are currently level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, having played a game less.

The best aspect of the win was the opening goal by United’s Brazilian enforcer which set United on the path to victory. It was yet another set-piece goal for the Red Devils.

Eriksen’s deliveries have changed the dynamic of #MUFC’s set pieces. Superb free-kick. Still, beautiful finish Casemiro. Made a side-foot volley into the roof of the net look simple. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 3, 2023

United were woeful when it came to scoring from and defending set-pieces for the last couple of seasons but have now scored twice in the space of three league games since the World Cup break.

Both goals had a similar pattern. Christian Eriksen with yet another perfect delivery and Casemiro made a run towards the near post and was not picked up by any Bournemouth defender.

Against Nottingham Forest, it was a similar near post run on the blind side of the defence by Rashford which resulted in the opening goal.

Set-piece conversion on the up

It could have been three goals had Casemiro’s header not been blocked by a defender during United’s clash against Wolves.

Eriksen had praised Eric Ramsay, the set-piece coach for figuring out this latest routine that is serving United really well so far.

United had done well to keep hold of Ramsay after he had been linked with the managerial vacancy at Barnsley but Ten Hag’s intervention meant Ramsay remained at Old Trafford.

This is another major change that is occurring under Ten Hag, an aspect which was lost in recent seasons.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



