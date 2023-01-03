Casemiro produces dominant display in Man United’s emphatic win against Bournemouth



Manchester United beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford this evening as the Red Devils extended their perfect run since the resumption of club football after the World Cup.

What in the end turned out to be a comfortable win for United now leaves the club still in fourth position but now level on points with Newcastle.

Newcastle’s stalemate with Arsenal means that should United win their game in hand, they will go ahead of the Magpies in the league table.

United’s goals came through Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro was brilliant again in his central defensive midfield role, where he shielded the back four well.

Beyond his goal, the Brazilian executed his responsibilities admirably and patrolled the middle of the park to great effect as the Reds ran riot against Gary O’Neil’s men.

Casemiro had an 84% pass accuracy.

The 30-year-old registered 70 touches of the ball in what was an all-round and comprehensive performance from him against the Cherries.

The midfielder successfully pinged four out of the five long he balls he attempted to deliver to his teammates in what was a superb show of his technical ability and incredible passing range.

Casemiro won three ground duels.

He created one big chance. He also completed one dribble and successfully delivered one cross.

It was therefore fitting that Casemiro crowned his stellar showing on the night with a wonderful near-post finish after he got on the end of a good cross from Christian Eriksen.

Casemiro showed why he’s widely regarded as the best in the world in his craft. Any success or progress the Red Devils enjoy this season will no douubt be built on the foundation he provides.

