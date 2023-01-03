Confirmed Man United starting XI vs Bournemouth: Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Antony all absent



Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are both missing from the Manchester United lineup to face Bournemouth at Old Trafford tonight in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire comes into the side and will partner Victor Lindelof in the heart of the United defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw flanking them.

The fact that Varane and Martinez aree on the bench suggest there are no serious injury issues.

Further up the pitch, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho also miss out, with Marcus Rashford restored to the side and Bruno Fernandes moved to the right wing to accommodat Donny van de Beek in the number 10 role.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen continue in central midfield.

Anthony Martial continues up front and David de Gea is in goal.

Diogo Dalot is back in training and made the bench along with Tom Heaton, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Fred and Garnacho.

McTominay returns after sickness but there is no place in the squad for Antony, Zidane Iqbal and Facundo Pellistri.

Here then is the confirmed XI:

📋 Presenting our first line up of 2023! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023

The back five harks back to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era and will make some fans uneasy.

However, they are playing under a new manager and have Casemiro protecting them, so all might not be lost…







