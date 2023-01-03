Fabrizio Romano reveals Eintracht Frankfurt’s hardline stance on Man United target Kolo Muani



Manchester United have French striker Kolo Muani on their radar.

Yesterday reports from France indicated that the Red Devils have earmarked Muani for a January transfer and are preparing a bid.

United are keen to ward off competition from Bayern Munich for Muani’s signature.

Muani himself would reportedly prefer to stay at Frankfurt but if a move happens, he would prefer a switch to the Allianz Arena over Old Trafford.

Muani’s reputation was enhanced during the World Cup.

Mainly deployed as a substitute by Didier Deschamps, the 24-year-old scored in the semi-finals for France against Morocco.

His introduction to the final helped to revitalize a lethargic France who mustered a spirited comeback in their attempts to beat Argentina.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has relayed that Frankfurt do not have any intention of parting ways with Muani this month.

Romano reports, “Still, in January it is more than difficult for any club [to sign Muani].”

“There is no intention from Eintracht Frankfurt to sell the player, and his price tag is around €70m.

“I think Kolo Muani alongside Jonathan David is one to watch for the summer.”

Speaking to the press ahead of the Bournemouth game tonight, Erik ten Hag reiterated his stance that the club needs to bring in attacking reinforcements in January.

Ten Hag said that while he’s happy with the current players at his disposal, the incoming volume of games and fixtures in different competitions necessitates new recruits as soon as possible.

The United boss again warned that any signing must be aligned with the club’s ethos and goals for the future.

