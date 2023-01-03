Former Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva set to join Brazilian side Gremio

Fabio da Silva has left French club Nantes to join Gremio in an early move in the January market.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on his Twitter feed, yesterday.

Brazilian fullback Fábio leaves Nantes to join Gremio on permanent deal. It’s done and sealed, contract will be valid for two years. 🇧🇷🤝🏻 #transfers Former Man Utd fullback is already in Brazil for medical tests — he’s gonna play with Luis Suárez at Gremio. pic.twitter.com/uIQDxnXJ1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

The former Manchester United full back will return to his native Brazil on a permanent deal, pending a medical.

Fabio left United in the summer of 2014, moving to Cardiff after a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers.

The Brazilian played 56 games during his six-season stay at Old Trafford, scoring three times across all competitions.

Fabio started the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley, which despite ending in defeat, was surely the highlight of the full-back’s stay at the club.

Along with his twin brother, Rafael, the pair became fan-favourites at United due to their high energy, commitment and tenacity every time they put on the red shirt.

Now 32, Fabio’s move back to his native Brazil may be the last stop on his footballing journey, a journey he can be very proud of.

Rafael, who left United for Lyon in 2015, is incidentally also back in his home country, plying his trade in Brazil for Botafogo after having left Europe in 2021.

United have struggled to find the perfect full-back since the duo left.

The right-back berth is yet to find a long-term heir while Luke Shaw has consistently faced question marks on the opposite flank.

Erik ten Hag’s side are back in action against Bournemouth tonight, as they continue their pursuit for a place in the top four.



