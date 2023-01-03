“It’s not looking good”: Erik ten Hag provides worrying update on Donny van de Beek’s injury



Manchester United strolled to an emphatic 3-0 win against Bournemouth, with goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro got on the end of a brilliant cross from Christian Eriksen and fired the ball past the Bournemouth goalkeeper.

The pick of the bunch was Shaw’s goal, however. The defender went on a superb drive and went into the box before Alejandro Garnacho spotted him with a cut-back. Shaw then put the ball into the back of the net.

Rashford ‘s goal was the easiest as he tapped the ball into an empty net.

In what was a perfect night for United supporters, the only negative is Donny van de Beek‘s injury. The Dutchman went off injured in the first half after a nasty collision with a Bournemouth player.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag provided an update on Van de Beek and said that “it’s not looking good.”

Ten Hag said, “it is not looking good for Van de Beek. We have to wait 24 hours.”

The United boss also gave his verdict on United’s performance and shockingly said that his players did not play as a team.

“I am happy with 3-0, that is obvious and quite clear but today was not our best game. We didn’t play smart as a team and sometimes we were lucky.”

Ten Hag added, “We scored great goals and should have scored more. We could have conceded too but great saves from David de Gea, I am not happy with that. It is something we have to avoid.”

Ten Hag’s verdict will keep the players on their toes and ensure they are not complacent after what many will describe as a comfortable win.

United will face Everton next in the FA Cup and the players will get the opportunity to please Ten Hag even further.

