Lisandro Martinez, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot all returning for Man United



Manchester United could be close to full strength going into tonight’s Premier League match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Three players – Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay – are all back in contention having trained with the team since the Wolves game on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho is also back at Carrington although he is continuing an individual fitness programme and is unlikely to take part.

Dalot, who suffered a hamstring injury in Portugal’s World Cup quarter final defeat to Morocco, is unlikely to be rushed back, with manager Erik ten Hag hinting that he will take his time re-introducing him.

“We have to see. Both were training yesterday and today,” the manager said when asked if Martinez and McTominay would play.

“I’m quite optimistic that they can both return to the squad.

“Diogo Dalot also made good progress. We don’t want to take risks with anyone because we know there are many games to come and we need a full squad to cover all the games.”

Martinez’s absence was due to extended time off after the World Cup so he is unlikely to have any fitness issues. However, the makeshift defence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia has not conceded a goal in two games so the manager may choose to be patient and stick with them.

McTominay is likely to return on the bench and even if fully fit would probably not oust Christian Eriksen or Casemiro from a midfield berth, although Eriksen was unusually ineffective against Wolves.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford is almost sure to return to the starting line-up having been benched for “internal disciplinary” reasons against the Midlands side.

Alejandro Garnacho is the most likely to make way, although Antony was unimpressive in that game.

Tom Heaton will almost certainly be the backup keeper as Martin Dubravka has left the club having been recalled by Newcastle United.







