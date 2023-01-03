Luke Shaw delighted with Manchester United’s progress under Erik ten Hag



Luke Shaw continued his superb form with yet another amazing display against Bournemouth.

Manchester United breezed past the Cherries, beating them 3-0 in front of a jubilant Old Trafford.

Shaw was delighted to be among the goalscorers.

The Englishman is playing better every game and is easily one of the best left backs in the world.

His passing, composure and security with the ball is fantastic.

After the match, he stated:

“The strides we are taking are going in the right direction.”

“There’s still a lot to improve but things are positive and we feel the confidence and belief is back.”

Shaw: "The strides we are taking are going in the right direction. There is still a lot to improve on but things are really positive and we feel the confidence and belief is back. You feel it on the training ground, in the stadium and hopefully the fans are enjoying it." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 3, 2023

“You feel it in training, in the stadium. Hopefully the fans are enjoying it.”

“A really good result. At times we got sloppy and conceded chances but David de Gea was amazing and made a number of good saves. It kept us ahead in the game and the clean sheet.”

Shaw: "A really good result. At times we got sloppy and conceded chances but David de Gea was amazing and made a number of good saves. It kept us ahead in the game and the clean sheet." #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 3, 2023

“It is always good to be able to try out new positions and I really enjoyed it. I will play wherever and whenever the team needs me. Back to left-back tonight and pleased to get on the scoresheet.”

United fans will want him to keep the consistency for the remainder of the season.

Tyrell Malacia is a great option as backup and the competition for the left back ,spot will interesting to see in the coming years.