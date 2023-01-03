Luke Shaw produces masterclass as Manchester United ease past Bournemouth



Manchester United beat Bournemouth by three goals to nil this evening at Old Trafford.

United got their goals courtesy of Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

The result has left United still in fourth place, level on points with Newcastle who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

United finished the game with an incredible 59% of the ball compared to Bournemouth’s 41% possession.

The Red Devils had 18 shots at goal, with six being on target. The Cherries on the other hand had 7 shots, with only four giving David de Gea something to think about.

United made 576 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%. Gary O’Neil’s men made 396 passes with a success rate of 78%.

Many of United’s stars showed up and did their job excellently, but none more so than Luke Shaw, who was brilliant.

Restored to his favoured left-back role after a short stint as a centre back, Shaw registered 117 touches of the ball.

The Englishman had an impressive 87% pass accuracy and completed successfully delivered the ball 83 times to his teammates in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch. Out of Shaw’s 83 passes, three were key passes.

Shaw completed five long balls in a remarkable display of his technical ability.

He also made three clearances, as he helped his side stroll to another clean sheet.

Shaw won three of the ground duels he delved into. The 27-year-old made one successful cross and completed one dribble.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Bournemouth: 117 touches

87% pass accuracy

83 passes completed

5 long balls completed

3 clearances

3 key passes

3 ground duels won

1/1 cross completed

1/1 dribble completed

1 goal In top form right now. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RsKNa3bfrK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 3, 2023

Shaw crowned his performance with a super goal. He embarked on a run before handing the ball over to Fernandes. Fernandes found Garnacho who picked out Shaw with a cut-back before the defender found the back of the net.

