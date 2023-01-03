Manchester United & Bayern Munich set to fight it out for Dani Olmo



Manchester United Erik ten Hag is a perfectionist and it can be seen from his relentless quest for success and the way he speaks both before and after games.

The Dutchman is also a control freak and tries to control almost all aspects of training and now has even taken the reserves under his wings.

And he is hell-bent on integrating the right transfer profiles, and he has mentioned how much he values the right human character along with their profile as a footballer.

Alternative for Bruno needed

While it may look like United are well-stocked in terms of midfielders, there is scope to improve considering the lacklustre displays of Donny van de Beek whenever given a chance.

And El Nacional (via F365) have revealed that United have made an offer to bring RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Old Trafford.

Considering the pressure on Bruno Fernandes to produce every game and the lack of a viable alternative, a move for the Spaniard makes sense.

Man Utd have made an offer to bring RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Old Trafford, according to reports…https://t.co/cFocb6lPkY — Football365 (@F365) January 2, 2023

The report claims the Red Devils have already made an “offer” for the player, along with Bayern Munich.

It will not be a straightforward chase as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are all “considering presenting a firm offer for him.”

Apart from excelling as the creative outlet behind the striker, Olmo can also double up as a winger when needed. He has experience of playing both on the right and left flank when needed.

Olmo can be a shrewd signing

So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 14 appearances across all competitions and has netted thrice while providing four assists.

He was also a key member of the Spain squad in the World Cup, as he started in all four games and also scored and assisted one goal apiece.

The outlet also claimed in their report that Barcelona were on the verge of completing a €65m (£58m) deal but then backed out at the “last-minute” after Xavi “refused and vetoed the signing, as he believed it was excessively expensive”.

The Spain international is currently valued at €40million according to Transfermarkt and has a contract with the Bundesliga giants till 2024.



