Manchester United look to sign Melchie Dumornay

The January transfer window is well underway for both the men’s and women’s team and Manchester United women have been linked with a number of players.

The latest news suggests United could be interested in signing Haitian midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

The 19 year old has six months left on her contract at Stade de Reims so could do pre-agreements for summer in this window.

It is thought that United and Chelsea are both in the running to sign the youngster, with City having also enquired.

The WSL sides face tough competition from Lyon though, who are also keen on Dumornay.

The latest rumours come from BBC journalist Emma Sanders.

WSL transfer chat… Told Reims midfielder Melchie Dumornay has heavy interest. 6 months left on contract so can do pre-agreements for summer as of 1 Jan. Offers from Man Utd & Chelsea, Man City also enquired. Competition from Lyon. Clubs would need to pay fee to sign her in Jan. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 2, 2023

It is doubtful a move would actually made in January due to Reims requiring a fee but pre-contracts could be agreed for next season.

It is the third young player that United have been linked with so far this window, with 21 year old Canadian Riviere and 19 year old Wijk also rumoured to be on the club’s radar.

The priority for United looks to be in strengthening the defence this window but manager Marc Skinner is looking to strengthen throughout his squad.

United are heading to Malta this week for their winter training camp where they will face Birkirkara FC.

The WSL resumes for the Reds on January 15th when they will face Liverpool.







