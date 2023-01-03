Manchester United “preparing €60m January bid” for France superstar Kolo Muani



Manchester United are an interested party in Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Muani saw his profile hit new heights during the World Cup as a result of his involvement with the French national team, who reached the final.

The 24 year old notably scored for Les Bleus in the semi-final against Morocco. In the final, it was his introduction that sparked France’s comeback against Argentina.

Towards the end of extra time of the thrilling final, Muani had a chance to heroically win the game for France after Dayot Upamecano put him through on goal with a brilliant pass.

The Frankfurt goalscorer however could not guide the ball past Emiliano Martinez who quickly rushed out of his goal to intervene.

French publication L’Équipe via GFFN reports, “Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich have him [Muani] among their targets.”

“The Red Devils are said to be readying a €60m offer to bring in the Frenchman this winter.”

“However, having only made the move across the Rhine this summer, Kolo Muani – who has five goals and eight assists this season – wants to remain in the Bundesliga for the time being.”

L’Équipe adds that Muani’s priority, however, should a transfer materialize in January, is Bayern Munich. Bavaria represents a more ideal option for the player compared to United.

Bayern Munich have expressed their interest in Muani to the player’s entourage.

United have an advantage over the Bundesliga giants in that unlike the Red Devils, the Bavarians are yet to make an offer or even make the consideration for doing so.

Bayern would prefer to make a move for Muani over the summer, something which aligns with Frankfurt’s wishes, who are keen to hold on to the player until then.

