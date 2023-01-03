Martin Dubravka’s departure swings Man United into action for Bundesliga shot-stopper



Manchester United have now trained their sights on Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

United’s renewed interest in Sommer comes off the back of Martin Dubravka’s exit from the club.

Dubravka’s loan spell from United came to a premature end as he was recalled by his parent club, Newcastle.

It’s not clear what motivated Newcastle to recall Dubravka, although it has been suggested that the Slovak is the one who requested a return to St James’ Park.

United have now been left a man short in the goalkeeper department, with Tom Heaton now the primary backup to David de Gea.

It’s for this reason that United are now looking at Sommer, who has been strongly linked with the Red Devils in recent months.

Talksport reporter Alex Crook reports that United are plotting a swoop for Sommer and will enter into talks with Gladbach over the Swiss shot-stopper.

Crook relays, “Manchester United are ready to bring forward their move for goalkeeper Yann Sommer after being left short-handed by Martin Dúbravka’s return to Newcastle.

“United are hoping to persuade Gladbach to allow Sommer to leave for a cut-price fee this month.”

🚨🚨 Manchester United are ready to bring forward their move for goalkeeper Yann Sommer after being left short-handed by Martin Dúbravka’s return to Newcastle. United are hoping to persuade Gladbach to allow Sommer to leave for a cut-price fee THIS MONTH. #MUFC [@alex_crook] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 3, 2023

It’s not clear in which capacity Sommer would arrive should a move materialize.

Would he come in as a backup option and just another body to ensure sufficient cover between the sticks, or would he be De Gea’s direct competition and possible replacement?

There are major doubts over De Gea’s suitability for Erik ten Hag’s systems, with Sommer being viewed as a better fit for the kind of football the Dutch coach wants to implement.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.