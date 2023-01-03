Match report: Manchester United 3 – 0 Bournemouth

Manchester United have beaten Bournemouth at home in the Premier League.

United’s first real chance was generated by Fernandes who found Like Shaw but his cross was headed wide by Martial.

Bournemouth had a great opportunity from a free kick but it was over hit by Anthony and went out for a goal kick.

Casemiro spotted the run of Van de Beek through the middle and lifted it towards him but Van de Beek couldn’t get on the end of it and keeper Travers scooped it up.

The breakthrough came from Casemiro, who volleyed home Eriksen’s delivery from the near post.

United wouldn’t have it all their own way though as Bournemouth made some good runs.

Solanke headed a chance over the bar and Anthony forced a good save from De Gea albeit it would have been chalked off for offside.

Casemiro won a free kick on the edge of the area but Eriksen’s delivery was handled comfortably by Bournemouth’s defence as the wall headed out for a corner.

The visitors were growing into the game and Solanke had a good chance which Lindelof blocked.

Just before half-time Donny Van de Beek, who had been handed a rare start, received a heavy knock and had to leave the field of play before the Reds had a chance to ready a sub.

The second half began and United looked brighte. Two minutes in, Marcus Rashford‘s powerful effort from outside the box was blocked.

Moments later and after an incredible dribble from deep in his own half, Luke Shaw laid it off to Bruno Fernandes who knocked it outside to Garnacho on the right, who in turn squared it back to Shaw to finish what he started with an excellent finish.

United began to dominate. A cross came in from Casemiro who found the head of Martial but it was just wide.

But after a delay due to an injury to Martial, Bournemouth regrouped and managed to have a couple of attempts themselves. Luckily David de Gea was on hand to make three saves in quick succession, firstly from a header from Billing, which was creeping just under the bar, followed by a header from Solanke and a strike from Anthony which he really should have done better with.

With the introduction of Jack Stacey, the visitors had hope of getting back into the game as he made some good runs and delivered some dangerous balls into the box.

Meanwhile, Rashford was getting plenty of chances for the hosts but wasn’t quite as clinical in his finishing as he has been in the last few games.

Garnacho was keen to get on the scoresheet too and had an attempt blocked before he rattled the woodwork.

United were peppering the Bournemouth goal now, Diogo Dalot forced a good save in the centre of the goal before Garnacho sent the keeper diving to prevent the ball sneaking into the bottom left corner.

Fernandes was trying to get in on the action too but his shot was saved also. Moments later though and he provided the assist as Rashford made it three from three. Shaw’s pass picked out Fernandes who squared it to Rashford who tapped it in.

Though Bournemouth had a half-hearted attempt at a consolation goal it was too little too late for the Cherries and United took the three points, drawing level on points with third place Newcastle.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka (Dalot 69), Maguire, Lindelof (Martinez 88), Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 68), Fernandes, Van de Beek (Garnacho 45), Rashford, Martial (Elanga 69)