Player ratings: Man United 3-0 Bournemouth



Manchester United beat Bournemouth 3-0 this evening at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Good save in the first half although it would have been called offside. Great save in the second and another in injury time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6.5 – did quite well, although perhaps didn’t get forward enough.

Harry Maguire 5 – Looked wobbly and screwed out a terrible pass for a corner. Was nowhere for a cross on the hour that could have been punished. Disappointing after a great World Cup.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK until Maguire’s wobbles seemed to infect him a little.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – A little more advanced than Wan-Bissaka to say the least. What a run and what a goal.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Super performance and great free kick for Casemiro’s goal.

Casemiro 8 – A couple of sloppy passes and tackles early on but was majestic after that. Great goal.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Not Bruno’s best performance in the first half but was still involved in a lot of what was inventive about United’s game, including the build up to Shaw’s goal. Got better and better in the second.

Donny van de Beek 5.5 – Poor Donny. Couldn’t really get into the game, barring a neat flick, and then sustained an injury. His time at Old Trafford seems jinxed.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Not as effective as recent games but still played well, still scored and was brimming with confidence.

Anthony Martial 6.5 – No fireworks but led the line quite well.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho 8 – Immediate impact in the second half with an assist, from the right as well. Clipped the post with a good effort in the 77th minute, too. Looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Good lad.

Fred 7 – Played pretty well. Very useful player off the bench.

Diogo Dalot 7.5 – Immediate injection of calm and class at right back.

Anthony Elanga 5 – Did not achieve much.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Didn’t have much time to make an impact.