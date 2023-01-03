The Athletic reveals why Manchester United might not buy any striker in January



It is no secret that Erik ten Hag is desperate for a striker after losing last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo under acrimonious circumstances.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have done well up front, but they are both better equipped to play down the left flank than up front as a target man.

Despite the manager’s insistence, the club’s finances are stretched at the moment after their summer splurge and the imminent sale of the club by the Glazers.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has revealed that the Glazers are unwilling to dip into the club’s credit facility to fund a major purchase in January as the team are currently on course for a top-four finish.

United’s striker search affected by budgetary concerns

Ten Hag’s primary target Cody Gakpo was allowed to join arch-rivals Liverpool while a deal for Goncalo Ramos looks unlikely considering his rise in valuation.

Whitwell also revealed that Memphis Depay might come into consideration considering his contract ends in 2023.

The club had held talks with the player’s entourage in the summer but it was more agent-driven with the Dutch striker keen to leave the Catalan giants.

"Atletico ready to loan Joao Felix – #MUFC & Arsenal main contenders at present. Both expressing firm interest in 23yo forward but at nowhere near €21m package Atleti currently want (€15m fee + €6m wages for 6 months)" [@David_Ornstein via @TheAthleticFC] €21m loan – INSANE pic.twitter.com/pMrZ3jTAJM — BusbyBulletin (@BusbyBulletin) January 2, 2023

“Memphis Depay will come under consideration, given he only has six months left on his Barcelona contract and should be available for a modest financial commitment.

“Talks were held last summer, although they were pushed more by Depay’s side.”

As for Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid’s wantaway forward, a loan deal has been mooted by the club but his loan fee coupled with his wage demands means the deal is currently beyond the Red Devils.

“Joao Felix has also been discussed but Atletico Madrid’s asking price far exceeds United’s valuation.”

What all this means is till the club gets a potential new owner, transfer funds will be limited and we might see no new arrivals to bolster Ten Hag’s options in January.

Outgoings possible

As far as outgoings are concerned, there are a few like Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe who are not close to a first-team spot and look likely to be heading out of the exit door.

As for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the full-back has his suitors but he has played a few good games under the manager. But he might be sold despite the lack of competition for the right-back spot currently.

“Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been injured, so finding a club willing to take a chance this month will be difficult. Brandon Williams has only recently returned too but has value as a good, young full-back.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka could yet be sold, despite putting in two good performances back to back. Several clubs have expressed an interest,” Whitwell added.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



