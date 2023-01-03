Thrifty Erik ten Hag backs Anthony Martial to deliver much-needed goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from Manchester United highlighted a desperate need to add depth to the Red Devils’ attack. Manager Erik ten Hag, who has taken a measured approach to United’s rebuilding, is well aware.

However, Ten Hag says he is not ready to “burn money” and add a striker to his squad for no good reason (via The Mirror).

Value for money

Appeasement may not be high on Ten Hag’s priority list, but he acknowledges the need to recruit a striker in this month’s transfer window.

He said: “I think we have a good team when all the players are available. But with many games coming up, I think there is a need [for a striker]. But you need one who can have an impact, otherwise, you are just burning money, and you don’t strengthen the squad, and it doesn’t help you.”

United have yet to have a full complement of players to choose from, with Jadon Sancho just returning to training and Mason Greenwood suspended by the club.

Anthony Martial recently returned to the fold after a considerable time out with injury.

Nonetheless, boss Ten Hag is confident that Anthony Martial can supply the Red Devils with the goals they need.

Manchester United have found the back of the net just 24 times in 16 league games – the second-fewest in the top half of the table.

Anthony Martial will deliver

On the matter of the Frenchman, Ten Hag said, “I’m really happy with his performances across many games.”

“He has a really good impact on our game. It’s really enjoyable to work with him. If you see the minutes he’s played and the impact he’s had so far, I think that’s really huge.

“But he’s not used to coming on every third day. He didn’t play for a long time and probably, Wolves wasn’t his game. You can see what a real impact he can have, and in the next game, I expect a better performance from him. I think he will do it, I’m really convinced of that.”

Squad depth is priority

Ten Hag also expressed his reluctance to loan out any players.

He said, “I know we have good players, and I know a lot of clubs will have an interest in players who aren’t playing for us so often,” said Ten Hag.

“But we need the squad. We need depth in the squad, and especially, I would say the front line.”

Despite their unimpressive goal tally for the season, United will hope to put a few past Bournemouth in their next league match. The Red Devils clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford tonight at 8pm.







