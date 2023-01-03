Manchester United consider bidding for Denzel Dumfries



Reports have alleged that Manchester United are set to be dragged into a bidding war to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich are the other interested parties. But wherein lies the truth?

Over recent months United have been said to be in the market for a right-back. Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his options to provide competition for Diogo Dalot with Aaron Wan-Bissaka deemed as surplus to requirements, despite a recent foray in the side.

A quote from Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi has circulated around news outlets today:

“A bidding war cannot be ruled out with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who could offer the Moroccan full-back Mazraoui as a counterpart.

“Tottenham is also on the player and could offer Emerson Royal.”

The extent to which United will be involved in said bidding war is minimal.

With the Glazer family putting the club up for sale and seeking a complete takeover by spring, there is little chance they will care to choose now as the opportune moment to invest. The club’s bank balance sits at a mere £24million.

United had already been interested in signing Dumfries during the summer window, so to make such ties now is perhaps a presentable option. The club’s recruitment strategy last summer revolved around Ten Hag and consequently players connected to the Netherlands were either linked to or signed for the club.

Fabrizio Romano recently stated that United were “pursuing” Dumfries, but that a deal is unlikely at this moment in time.

With zero transfer budget for January, United are only interested in loan moves. Inter’s desired figure for Dumfries will be close to £50m, which effectively rules United out of any such “bidding war” in one move.

A striker has been determined as a priority – and more than likely the only possible position to be signed this month – by Ten Hag with Anthony Martial being the only senior option up front currently at the club.

Chelsea are well-poised to sign Dumfries given Reece James‘ injury struggles and Todd Boehly’s willingness to spend excessively.

Although Ten Hag will undoubtedly be eyeing up more options at right-back, January is almost certainly not the month for such a transfer to be completed.

