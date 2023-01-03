Youssoufa Moukoko: Man United target demands ridiculous signing on fee from Borussia Dortmund



Manchester United target Youssoufa Moukoko’s negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a contract extension have taken another turn.

Yesterday it was reported that Barcelona have practically fallen out of the race for Moukoko, with the German’s wage demands a major sticking point.

Barca are unable to afford Moukoko’s wages, and so cannot take him in January.

In addition to paying Moukoko what he wants, any club willing to take him will likely have to part with a sum of around €30m.

It’s likely, however, that this fee could be driven even lower with Dortmund desperate to sell their star so as to avoid losing him for free in six months’ time.

Borussia Dortmund have offered the goalscorer a new deal, although the two parties still have some way to go with respect to arriving at a compromise.

There is still a significant gap in valuation between Moukoko’s demands and what Dortmund bosses are willing to offer the 18-year-old.

Sky Germany reporter Sven Westerschulze says that in addition to wages, Dortmund and Moukoko’s representatives are also in conflict over the player’s signing on fee.

Westerschulze relays, “The poker around Youssoufa Moukoko continues to falter.”

“Not only ar different salary expectationsa sticking point in the negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, but also the signing on fee.”

“Moukoko is demanding more than 10 million euros. Too much from Borussia Dortmund’s point of view.”

It’s unlikely that United will pay Moukoko a €10m signing fee, what with the club’s cash struggles amidst an imminent takeover. Such a fee, compounded with the transfer figures and salary Moukoko would want could place the German out of Ten Hag’s reach in January.

