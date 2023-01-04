Atletico Madrid are looking for triple of what Manchester United are willing to offer for Joao Felix



Manchester United’s need to strengthen up top is pretty much all over the globe and agents are desperately trying to get their clients a dream move to Old Trafford.

If it was the summer, anything could have been possible but after last summer’s extravagant spend coupled with the Glazers potentially selling United, finances are quite stretched at the moment.

That has meant United will only dip into the loan market to get the desired profile of player in and even that has quite a low budget.

Huge gap remains between United & Atletico

Atletico Madrid’s wantaway forward Joao Felix is on the market and available on a temporary basis should a club choose to engage.

However as reported previously on The Peoples Person, a deal is far from assured due to the loan fee being asked by Atletico and the player’s wage demands.

As revealed by Relevo, “The English team is willing to offer four million euros plus full salary for the loan of the Portuguese until June.

🚨 Manchester United are willing to offer €4M for the simple loan of João Félix but Atlético Madrid want around €12M/€13M. Atleti are calm about the situation and it is still possible that Félix stays in Madrid. (Source: @Relevo) pic.twitter.com/Y6BksHXozU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 4, 2023

“It would be a simple loan, without a purchase option.

“The Rojiblancos know about through Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and that they consider very far from what they want, since they would accept the same formula but receiving an amount close to 12 or 13 million.”

And the Portuguese forward is also not pleased with his club’s demands as he feels such an ask might rob him of the chance to depart from Madrid.

Despite Felix’s desire to leave, Atletico are adamant that their star asset will only be allowed to depart if all financial conditions are met.

Atletico on the lookout for a replacement

They are willing to keep a hold of him till the season ends if need be.

All is not well between the player and his manager Diego Simeone who even asked the player’s advisor (Jorge Mendes) to fix the situation.

Interestingly, despite not being ready to let Felix leave on the cheap, Atletico are on the lookout for a replacement.

The publication has revealed that Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias is someone Simeone admires and the club might make a move for him after settling the Felix transfer issue.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



