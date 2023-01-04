Axel Tuanzebe could be heading out on yet another loan, this time to Watford



Since the World Cup got over at different times for different players, Erik ten Hag has had to do a lot of fire-fighting with regards to playing certain players out of position.

One of the biggest concerns early on was the fact that United would be without both of their first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez due to their participation in the final of the competition.

Midfield enforcer Casemiro and left-back Luke Shaw have deputised ably as central defenders with both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof suffering from illness.

The curious case of Tuanzebe

If only there was a readymade replacement waiting in the wings. Unless fans had forgotten, United do have the hero of Paris 2020, Axel Tuanzebe back training.

Often seen in action during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign, things fell apart last season after a disastrous loan spell at Serie A side Napoli where he played a total of 130 minutes in six months.

The 25-year-old was supposed to be a part of Ten Hag’s pre-season squad and even flew to Australia but a mysterious injury meant he had to return to Manchester without kicking a ball.

He has since recovered and is currently back in training and Tuanzebe will hope to somehow impress the Dutchman in a bid to earn some minutes playing for the first-team.

He is currently in a precarious position as his contract with the Red Devils is set to end in 2023 with the club showing no interest in extending his current deal.

However, agent Jon Smith has exclusively told CaughtOffside, the Bunia-born centre-back could be set for another loan move – this time to a Championship club.

“Axel Tuabzebe is worth paying attention to in this window. He’s just returned to Man United from his loan in Italy and he’s on the right path to regaining full fitness.

Watford want Axel on loan

“I know he’s back in training and being put through his paces, so it’s just a case of whether or not Erik Ten Hag fancies him for a first-team place, or if he’d prefer to see him go out on loan again.

“Of course, the player himself will have to keep proving his fitness, but there are several clubs interested – mostly from the Championship. Watford are one side who are keen though.”

The best course of action will be for Tuanzebe to try and find a club where he can get regular minutes.

He is a good defender and can go a long way in the game if he can remain fit and fans will also have good memories of his United spell.



