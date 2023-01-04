Damning report details the extent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s hidden misdemeanors at Manchester United



Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo had started misbehaving and irritating everyone at the club long before Erik ten Hag’s arrival.

Ronaldo left the club under bitter circumstances after granting a public interview to Piers Morgan, where he blasted the club, Ten Hag and his teammates.

United deemed the interview too venomous and so moved to end their relationship with the 37-year-old.

Publico reports that the interview was the final straw that led to Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes’ relationship breaking down.

For the first time, Mendes was not involved in Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr with the ally of many years not even kept in the loop.

Mendes strongly advised Ronaldo against the interview but the striker ignored him and pressed ahead – a move that has now backfired in spectacular fashion for the Portuguese.

Publico details that Ronaldo’s misbehaviour however started long before the unfortunate interview and can be dated as far back as when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club and Ralf Rangnick took over.

United however kept quiet and refused to divulge details about Ronaldo’s repetitive misdemeanors to the public.

Ronaldo however met his match in Ten Hag who refused to indulge his petulance before sanctioning his release from the club’s books.

Publico adds that Ronaldo went into the World Cup hopeful of dominating and proving his doubters wrong, in an effort to get Europe’s elite to come begging.

It did not go according to plan. Ronaldo only scored one goal, a penalty and his poor performances and child-like behaviour saw him lose his place in the team to Goncalo Ramos.

“He [Ronaldo] arrived in Qatar with the normal performance for a 38-year-old without rhythm and, worse than that, replicating the behaviour of Manchester United.”

“Players and FPF hushed up almost everything, but the captain was a constant source of irritation, especially after Portugal-South Korea and quickly accelerating the inflammatory after Uruguay-Portugal.”

In addition to his behaviour in the Portugal camp, Ronaldo also got in bed with Ricardo Regufe, a close ally of his who also worked for the Selecao.

Regufe’s handling of both the Portuguese and Ronaldo’s camps created a strange climate and a lack of clarity.

Speaking at his Al-Nassr presentation, Ronaldo confirmed that there were offers from Europe – something Publico refutes vehemently.

The publication reports that Mendes knew that the European market was closing rapidly for the ageing Ronaldo and only United were willing to have him in their ranks.

A hot-headed Ronaldo however refused to come to terms with his reality.



