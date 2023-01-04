Erik ten Hag boasts vastly superior win rate in first 25 games compared to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a much better win rate in his first 25 games as United boss compared to Premier League winners Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The impressive statistic outlines just how well Ten Hag has taken to life at Old Trafford and is now reaping the rewards.

Ten Hag’s spell at United started awfully, with back-to-back losses against Brighton and Brentford in the team’s opening games in the Premier League.

Since then however, the Red Devils have gradually been on the rise and now sit in fourth place in the league standings, just a point below Manchester City and level on points with Newcastle.

The Magpies have played a game more than United.

Ten Hag has had to deal with a lot so far during his time at the dugout. A tumultuous transfer window that now in hindsight seems to have been successful is one such issue.

The Dutchman also had to deal with the Cristiano Ronaldo saga – which he handled perfectly and came out stronger.

Ten Hag has a brilliant win percentage of 72% from his first 25 games at United.

This is significantly higher than former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, City manager Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Tottenham honcho, Antonio Conte.

Tuchel ranks second in the list with a percentage rate of 68%.

Guardiola trails Tuchel with 56%.

Arteta also has 56%, with Klopp and Conte both mustering 52%.

🚨🚨| Win percentage after their first 25 games at their clubs: 1. 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗸 𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴 — 𝟳𝟮%

2. Tuchel — 68%

3. Guardiola — 56%

4. Arteta — 56%

5. Klopp — 52%

6. Conte — 52% The Ten Hag Era 🧠 (h/t @TenHagEra) pic.twitter.com/YEAWEHtlkN — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 4, 2023

This statistic is a massive vindication of the job Ten Hag is doing so far and continues to do. It should be a source of encouragement for all fans who dream of better days to come and a return to the glory days.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



